Accent Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 18, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

David Gordon -



I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country Board, it is my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting of Accent Group Limited. I'm advised that a quorum is present, and I now dear the meeting open.



I begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community. I pay my respects to them and their cultures; and to elders past, present and future. I would also like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of the land on which we meet today, and I extend my respects to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples who are present today, for they hold the memories, the traditions, the culture and hopes of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples across the nation.



For our New Zealand shareholders, (foreign language).



Today's meeting is our second virtual Annual General Meeting due to the impact of the COVID pandemic and is being held online via the Lumi platform. This allows shareholders, proxies and guests to