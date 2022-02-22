Half Year 2022 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 22, 2022 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Accent Group FY '22 Half Year Results Investor Briefing



Now Daniel, over to you. Thank you.



Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined on the call by our group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the half year ended 26th of December 2021, an update on our growth plan and a trading update for the first 8 weeks of H2. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



If I can now refer you to Page 4 of our investor presentation, which was released to the ASX yesterday evening. For the first half, earnings before interest, tax were $30.3 million in line with our guidance provided to the market on the 25th of January. Trade in the first half of the year was severely impacted by