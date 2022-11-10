Accent Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

David L. Gordon - Accent Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



(technical difficulty) By acknowledging the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, waters and community. I pay my respects to them and their cultures; and to elders, past, present and emerging.



For our New Zealand attendees. (foreign language)



I'm delighted to say that today's meeting is the first opportunity we've had to hold an in-person meeting since the COVID pandemic. To provide shareholders with flexibility, the meeting is also being held online via the Computershare platform. Those attendees joining us virtually can hear a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies attending virtually also have the ability to ask questions and submit their votes via the Computershare platform.



Virtual attendees can submit questions at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while you can submit questions from now on, I will only address them at the time when the relevant item of business is discussed. Please also