Half Year 2023 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO, Interim Divisional CEO for Accent Vertical & Apparel Brands and Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. I'm joined today by our Group CFO/O, Matthew Durbin.



We will now take you through the results for the half year ended 1st January 2023 and a trading update for the first 7 weeks of H1 FY '23. There will be an opportunity to ask some questions at the end.



In opening, I'm delighted with the H1 results in what is the first uninterrupted half in more than 2.5 years. The teams continue to focus on customers, fresh new product and full margin sales has delivered a terrific result. Group EBIT of $91.2 million is in line with the guidance