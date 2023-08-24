Full Year 2023 Accent Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 24, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and thank you everyone for joining the Accent Group FY '23 Full Year Results Investor Briefing.



We will begin with a presentation by Daniel Agostinelli, Group CEO; and Matthew Durbin, Group CFO and COO, followed by a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions)



Now Daniel, over to you. Thank you.



Daniel John Agostinelli - Accent Group Limited - Group CEO, Interim Divisional CEO for Accent Vertical & Apparel Brands and Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for taking the time to attend the call today. As mentioned, I am joined today by our Group CFO, Matthew Durbin. We will now take you through the results for the full year ended 2 July, 2023, and the trading update for the first 7 weeks of FY '24. There will be an opportunity to ask questions at the end.



In opening, I am delighted with the full year results, in what is the first undisrupted year since 2019, FY '19. The Accent teams continue to focus on our customers, fresh new product, and return on investment has delivered a terrific result. Group