Accent Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 16, 2023 / 11:00PM GMT

David L. Gordon - Accent Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is David Gordon. And on behalf of the Board, it's my pleasure as Chairman to welcome you to the 2023 Annual General Meeting of Accent Group Limited. I'm advised that a quorum is present, and I now declare the meeting open.



I'll begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians and owners of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea and community. I pay my respects to the elders, past and present, and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people today.



For our New Zealand attendees, (foreign language).



As we've done previously, today, we are holding a hybrid meeting, where we welcome our shareholders in person as well as online via the Computershare platform. Those attending joining us virtually can hear a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies attending virtually also have the ability to ask questions and submit their votes via the online platform.



Virtual attendees