Sep 01, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Roger Mason - Antipa Minerals Limited - MD



Okay. Thanks, everyone, for participating in our scoping study conference call. And also, thanks for your interest in Antipa. Starting on slide two, which is a standard disclaimer. Please read that at your leisure.



So, moving on to Slide number five. So, I have skipped a couple of slides. Slide number five, in Minyari we've done a scoping study. It has demonstrated a technically robust and commercially attractive stand-alone gold and silver development opportunity with a seven plus year life and a mining inventory of 1.1 million ounces of gold and 390,000 ounces of silver to be processed at a rate of 3 million tonnes per annum, generating a life of mine output of 975,000 ounces of gold and 350,000 ounces of silver. While the study has confirmed we have a development