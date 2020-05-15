May 15, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Simon Lyons - BNK Banking Corporation Ltd - MD



Great. Thanks very much, Tim. Good afternoon, everyone, and I hope you're all well, and thank you for taking the time to listen to the BNK story today. Just on to the disclaimer, the usual disclaimers, and as important as it is, I don't intend to read it to you today. Do that in your own time, and may I suggest you do it just before bedtime tonight.



But moving on to slide 3, if we can. So we don't have a lot of time to tell you the full story of BNK. As of today, my aim is to give you the basics of who we are and why we would be a good addition to your share portfolio. BNK has two key divisions, and operates three businesses in the banking and finance space. In our banking and wholesale division, we are BNK Bank, an upper regulated, authorized deposit-taking institution, and we've got circa $295 million of on-balance sheet loans, just under $50 million in off-balance sheet loans. And these are funded by our current deposit base, which is a circa $339 million as at March 31, this year.



We also have Better Choice home loans, Better Choice is a