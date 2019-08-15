Full Year 2019 Baby Bunting Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 15, 2019 / 11:15PM GMT

Matthew Spencer - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the FY '19 Full Year Results Presentation for the Baby Bunting Group. Joining me today is Darin Hoekman, Baby Bunting's Chief Financial Officer. Good morning, Darin. We'll be taking questions at the conclusion of the presentation. I'll be referring to the FY '19 full year results presentation lodged with ASX earlier this morning.



Let's start on Slide 4. It gives me great pleasure to be presenting today's results in our 40th year of operation, servicing the needs of parents and parents to be. We've had a really strong year that continue to build on our solid first half performance. To recap,