Feb 13, 2020 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Baby Bunting Group Limited FY 2020 Half Year Results. (Operator Instructions)
I'd now like to hand over to your first speaker, Mr. Matt Spencer. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Matthew Spencer - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CEO, MD & Director
Thank you, Rosalind, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to the FY '20 Half Year Results Presentation for the Baby Bunting Group. Joining me today is Darin Hoekman, Baby Bunting's Chief Financial Officer. We will be taking questions at the conclusion of the presentation. I'll be referring to the FY '20 half year results presentation lodged through the ASX earlier this morning. If we could please start on Slide 4.
I'm pleased to be presenting today's results. In summary, there reflects continuing profit growth and significant progress on a number of our operational objectives for the year. We grew our store network, delivered sales and market share growth and achieved improved profitability. At the same time, we continued to invest in
Half Year 2020 Baby Bunting Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 13, 2020 / 10:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...