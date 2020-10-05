Baby Bunting Group Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 05, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Ian Cornell - Baby Bunting Group Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning. My name is Ian Cornell. As your Chairman, it is my pleasure to welcome you to Baby Bunting's Annual General Meeting for 2020.



As the necessary quorum is present, I declare this Annual General Meeting of Shareholders open.



As you are aware, today's meeting is being held virtually via the Lumi platform. This enables us to run the meeting jointly from Sydney, where I am located, and Melbourne, where our management team is based. I will introduce the other directors and some of the management team shortly. This meeting format will allow shareholders, proxies and visitors to attend virtually. All attendees can watch via a live webcast of the meeting. In addition, shareholders and proxies have the ability to ask questions and submit votes. Questions can be submitted on the platform at any time. (Operator Instructions) Please note that while questions may be submitted now, I will not address them until a relevant time in the meeting. Please also note that your questions may be