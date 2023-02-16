Feb 16, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Baby Bunting Group Limited First Half FY '23 Results Presentation. (Operator Instructions) And finally, I would like to advise all participants that this call is being recorded. Thank you. I'd now like to welcome Matt Spencer to begin the conference. Matt, over to you.
Matthew Spencer - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Thank you, Pauly, and Good morning, and thank you for joining me today as we present the Baby Bunting first half financial results for FY '23. Joining me today is Darin Hoekman, our Chief Financial Officer. Welcome, Darin.
Darin Hoekman - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CFO & Company Secretary
Good morning, Matt.
Matthew Spencer - Baby Bunting Group Limited - CEO, MD & Executive Director
I'll begin today by acknowledging the traditional custodians throughout Australia and the connection to land, sea and the community. We pay our respects to the elders, past and present, and extend that respect
Half Year 2023 Baby Bunting Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 16, 2023 / 10:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...