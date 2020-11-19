EHR Resources Limited - Special Call Transcript

Nov 19, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Peter J. Ravenscroft - Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited - MD, CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, or good afternoon or good evening wherever you happen to be, and I know we have a number of participants around the world. So I'd like to welcome you to our first-ever presentation of our new branded company Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited. We were very pleased yesterday to be able to rebrand the company and focus on what is our real business of becoming the world's leading mid-cap diamond mining company.



Before I get into just a little bit of a conversation about the name of the company and why we called it that. Now Burgundy, the Dutch (inaudible) Burgundy historically was one of the most powerful regions of Europe in the middle ages. It's synonymous from power, with stability and with quality of life. And more recently and more recent centuries, it's been synonymous with great wines. Burgundy wines are exclusive small-scale production, focused on high-quality, extraordinary value and unique characteristics. And we thought that name was synonymous with what we're trying to do as a mining