Dec 09, 2021 / 03:00AM GMT

Stephen Bruce Dennis - Burgundy Diamond Mines Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Well, good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Annual General Meeting of Burgundy Diamond Mines. I think it's close enough to 11:00 now, the nominated time for commencement. For those of you that don't know me, my name is Stephen Dennis, currently Chairman for the last time today, but we'll talk about that later, and I'll chair the meeting today.



Register's outside the room. You should have registered and signed the attendance register.



A quorum of shareholders is present, and I declare the meeting open.



Starting with introductions. Fellow Directors. First of all, on my immediate right, Mr. Peter Ravenscroft. He's our Managing Director. On Peter's right, the -- Mr. Kim Truter, who will be taking over from me at the end of this meeting as Chairman. On Kim's right, Jeremy King, a Non-Executive Director, who, like me is also stepping back today. And opposite me is our Company Secretary and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. David Edwards.



Both Michael O'Keeffe and Marc Dorion