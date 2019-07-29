Q4 2019 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2019 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Skyfii results call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Wayne Arthur, CEO. Please go ahead.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning. And thank you all for making the time to join us today. Welcome to the Financial Year 2019 Fourth Quarter Results Presentation for Skyfii. I'm joined today by Skyfii's Chairman, Andrew Johnson; Skyfii's Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations consultant, Craig Sainsbury.



We're really excited to take you through what has been another fantastic quarter's performance for the company. We simply continue to grow from strength to strength. We have also successfully closed out on the financial year 2019 having delivered against all of our key stated objectives.



Before we dive into the detail in Q4 in particular, I'd like to call out some key highlights delivered during the financial year 2019.



Firstly, the company continues to grow both its