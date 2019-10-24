Q1 2020 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019 / 05:30AM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you very much. Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to the first quarter financial year '20 results presentation for Skyfii. My name is Wayne Arthur, Skyfii's CEO, and I'm joined today by our Chairman, Andrew Johnson; our Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations Adviser [Hardy Lord].



Quarter 1 financial year '20 had been our best quarterly result to date. We have continued to drive double-digit growth quarter-on-quarter from our underlying business. We've successfully begun the migration of Beonic's customers and fully integrated the people counting analytics revenues into our business offering. We've seen strong pipeline growth in all markets, most notably in the U.S. and U.K. regions over the past 3 quarters, and just