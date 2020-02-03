Q2 2020 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 03, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you all for making the time to join us today. Welcome to the financial year 2020 second quarter results presentation to Skyfii.



I'm joined today by Skyfii's Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our investor relations consultant, Heidi Lord. We're thrilled to present another strong quarter of growth, which has allowed us to deliver our strongest first half result to date.



Key highlights for the quarter. The company delivered a 20% quarter-on-quarter revenue uplift versus Q1 of FY '20. We also drove recurring revenues up by 13% quarter-on-quarter and 94% when we compare to the previous calendar period, Q2 of FY '19. During the quarter, we welcomed a new institutional investor to our register through a placement of $2