Q4 2020 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 22, 2020 / 12:30AM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you all for making the time to join us today. We trust everybody is keeping safe, healthy and optimistic during this time. We found the Zoom conference worked fairly well last quarter, so we've again opted to use the same platform for this quarter's call. And I'd say this time around, we have figured out a better way to do the Q&A session. So I'll explain in a bit more detail how that's going to take place at the end of the presentation.



So welcome to the Financial Year '20 Fourth Quarter Results Presentation for Skyfii. I'm joined today by Skyfii's Chairman, Andrew Johnson; Skyfii Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations Consultant, Craig Sainsbury.



Q4 was an interesting 3 months in the context of the global economy, and Skyfii did experience a slowing of growth due to the economic impact created by COVID-19. However, what is extremely pleasing and particularly exciting is that the business continued to convert new business. We accelerated our operating margins,