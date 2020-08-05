Skyfii Ltd at SNN Network Virtual Conference Transcript

Aug 05, 2020 / 05:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings and welcome to the Skyfii Limited webinar. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Wayne Arthur, Chief Executive Officer. Thank you, sir. You may begin.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, good afternoon. I appreciate everybody joining today.



My name is Wayne Arthur. I'm the CEO of Skyfii Limited. And we are a originally Australian-headquartered, Australian-founded, but now U.S.-based software and services company. And I'm going to take you through today some of the slides that relate to firstly our business model and what our technology has been developed to do; importantly, financial and operational highlights; and then I'll be closing with an outlook.



So first and foremost, Skyfii is a software and services business. We've at our core developed a technology product that gathers data from a broad and growing variety of data sources. We started off very much focused on data from WiFi and WiFi-based networks. And I'll talk a little bit about what the use cases