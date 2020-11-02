Q1 2021 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 11:30PM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay. I think we might kick it off there, John, so if you wouldn't mind recording the presentation?



John Rankin - Skyfii Limited - COO & MD of Australia



Yes.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good morning, everybody. Thank you all for making the time to join us today. I trust everyone is keeping safe, healthy and optimistic during this time. Apologies particularly to those of you in Melbourne having to dial in on Melbourne Cup Day and especially after only just being able to enjoy the outdoors after what has been an incredibly tough lockdown period for all of you.



Welcome to the FY '21 First Quarter Results presentation for Skyfii. And I'm joined today by Skyfii's Chairman, Andrew Johnson; Skyfii's Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations Consultant, Craig Sainsbury.



Q1 has been a solid return to growth for Skyfii across all of our operating metrics. Our