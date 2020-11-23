Skyfii Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 23, 2020 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Johnson - Skyfii Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andrew Johnson, and I'm the Chairman of Skyfii Limited. On behalf of the Board, it is a pleasure to welcome you all to Skyfii's 2020 Annual General Meeting. I'm advised by the company's secretary that this meeting has been validly convened. And that we have a quorum of shareholders present.



It is just after 10:00 a.m. declare this 2020 Annual General Meeting of Skyfii Limited open.



Ladies and gentlemen, I propose to give a brief address, then ask our CEO, Wayne Arthur; and our COO, John Rankin, to give you some more detailed insights into our success this year, and importantly, the outlook for our business in 2021.



The financial year 2020 was another year of significant progress for Skyfii as the company continues to strengthen its position as the world's leading omnidata intelligent company through rapid organic growth and strategic acquisitions.



The second half of the financial year posed some unprecedented challenges to physical venues