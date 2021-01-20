Q2 2021 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



All right. Well, for the sake of time, we might get started. And if anybody else is looking to join, they can join us through the presentation. So without any further ado, good morning. Thank you all for making the time to join us today. I hope that everybody has enjoyed a Christmas festive break and New Year break and, like all of us and most people, I'm sure, are pleased to see the back of 2020 and looking forward as we are to 2021.



Welcome to the FY '21 second quarter results for Skyfii. The Q2 FY '21 results represent the strongest set of financial and operating metrics that we have delivered since the company's inception during an unprecedented period in the global economy. Skyfii has made a remarkable return to growth across all of our operating metrics.



At the headline, top line revenue grew 15% quarter-on-quarter, recurring revenues grew 25% quarter-on-quarter, and operating EBITDA grew 13% half-on-half. We've seen a continued increase in demand for our products and services in all of our regions as