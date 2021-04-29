Q3 2021 Skyfii Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30AM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Okay, good morning. Thank you, everybody, for making the time to join us today. I hope everybody has enjoyed a solid summer and looking forward to



(technical difficulty)



year in FY '21.



Welcome to the FY '21 Third Quarter Results presentation for Skyfii. I'm joined today by Skyfii's Chairman, Andrew Johnson; Skyfii's Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations Consultant, Craig Sainsbury.



Q3's results present -- or represent a consistent return to the pre-COVID growth trajectory. We delivered our highest quarterly recurring revenue number since the company's inception. Nonrecurring revenues were slightly down on the quarter, but as expected. And we have also seen a continuation of strong growth in our rolling 12-month pipeline.



It is now almost exactly 12 months since COVID started to cause venue and border closures across the globe, and we're extremely pleased to be able to report that from a recurring revenue level, Skyfii has grown nearly 25% over the past 4