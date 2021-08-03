Aug 03, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
Presentation
Aug 03, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* John Rankin
Skyfii Limited - COO & MD of Australia
* Wayne Arthur
Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Craig Sainsbury
=====================
Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good morning, and welcome to the Q4 FY '21 results presentation for Skyfii. I'm joined today by our Chairman, Mr. Andrew Johnson; Chief Operating Officer, John Rankin; and our Investor Relations Advisor, Craig Sainsbury.
Q4 saw a return to life in several of our international markets and also a significant rebound to domestic air travel due to effective rollout of the vaccine, particularly in the U.K. and North America regions. This has resulted in a strong increase in our sales pipeline across both core business and CrowdVision as businesses in the public sector look to invest in
Q4 2021 Skyfii Ltd Business Results Presentation Transcript
Aug 03, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...