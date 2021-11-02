Q1 2022 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2021 / 11:30PM GMT

Craig Sainsbury -



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Skyfii's First Quarter FY '22 Quarterly Results Presentation. Today, I have with me Wayne Arthur, CEO and Managing Director; and also John Rankin, Executive Director and Chief Operations Officer. Both Wayne and John will give a presentation. At the end of that, there will be a Q&A facility available. (Operator Instructions) With that, I will turn it over to Wayne to talk. Thank you.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Right. Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the Q1 FY '21 (sic) [FY '22] results presentation for Skyfii. And I'm joined today by our Chairman, Mr. Andrew Johnson; as Craig pointed out, John Rankin, COO; and Craig Sainsbury, our Investor Relations adviser. Q1 has seen the company deliver its highest quarterly revenue numbers since the company's inception, and we are well and truly on a carefully planned path to delivering our highest revenue growth year in FY '22 across the top line, recurring and annualized recurring revenue lines