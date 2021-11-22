Skyfii Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 22, 2021 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Johnson - Skyfii Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andrew Johnson, and I'm the Chairman of Skyfii Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2021 Annual General Meeting, the seventh AGM for Skyfii as a listed company.



I'm advised by the Company Secretary that this meeting has been validly convened and that we have a quorum of shareholders present. It is just after 10 a.m., so I declare this 2021 Annual General Meeting of Skyfii Limited open.



I would like to start by acknowledging my fellow directors who are joining the meeting today. With us are our CEO and Managing Director, Wayne Arthur; Executive Director and COO, John Rankin; and Non-Executive Directors, Kirsty Rankin and Sue O'Malley. We have a talented and experienced Board that brings a very broad range of complementary skills and governance capability to our company.



I propose to give a brief address on what we, as an organization, have achieved during an extremely challenging year and identify what the