Feb 01, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT
Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director
(technical difficulty) Following our biggest-ever recorded revenue quarter during Q1, we're extremely pleased to have been able to deliver double-digit revenue growth in Q2, with our topline recurring revenue and ARR revenue lines growing strongly quarter-on-quarter.
Of particular note, is that our cash collections were up 66% quarter-on-quarter, and we delivered a positive net cash flow result during the quarter, demonstrating that our cash outflows have also begun to normalize, following the conclusion of the CrowdVision acquisition.
We've stated that FY '22 is a year, where the company has made the carefully-planned decision to invest into its operations, in order to lay the foundation for accelerated growth in FY '22, and to set the business up to be able to deliver significant operating leverage in FY '23 and beyond.
We focused our investments in the first half of FY '22, largely into sales and marketing functions, globally. And I'm pleased that we have already seen strong contribution to pipeline
Q2 2022 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript
