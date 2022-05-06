Q3 2022 Skyfii Ltd Business Results Call Transcript

May 06, 2022 / 12:00AM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Third quarter results for the 2022 financial year. My name is Wayne Arthur, CEO. And with me today is John Rankin, our COO. Before we dive into the financial results performance, I wanted to provide an upfront summary of the current operating environment and our outlook for the remainder of the year and into FY '23.



So firstly, the business is benefiting from positive macro tailwinds. We're seeing increasing global focus on crowd analytics and occupancy management and growing demand for our industry-leading technology and data solutions. And The operating environment is improving with travel levels returning to pre-COVID levels, which is driving demand from our airports, stadiums and transit verticals. In particular, the U.S. and EMEA markets have really kicked into gear and are now growing ahead of our APAC region.



We've also seen the amount of inbound inquiries for RFPs improve, particularly over the last 3 months since the end of the last quarter. Our financial performance for the quarter was solid with ARR