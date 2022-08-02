Q4 2022 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Aug 02, 2022 / 10:30PM GMT

Craig Sainsbury -



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Skyfii's Q4 FY '22 results. With me today, we've got Wayne Arthur, CEO; and John Rankin, COO, dialing in. Just before I hand over to Wayne and John, there will be the ability to have Q&A at the end of the presentation. Please use the Q&A facility on the Zoom chat box, to load the question, and then I'll read that out to Wayne and John. With that, Wayne, I'll hand over to you.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Great. Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everybody. Welcome to the fourth quarter results for the 2022 financial year. My name is Wayne Arthur, CEO. And with me today is John Rankin, our COO. And we're excited to present the fourth quarter results, also a summary of the full year financial and operating performance, and we'll be providing an outlook, including financial guidance for the year ahead. So thanks, Craig.



Moving to Slide #2. So before we dive into the financial results performance, I wanted to point out through an upfront summary on