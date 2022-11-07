Q1 2023 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the first quarter results for the 2023 financial year. Look, whilst it's been a slower-than-expected start to the year, where we have experienced some drag on revenue recognition and in closing out on some committed deals in Q1. Importantly, we understand the reason for the drag, and our issue is one of delivery and recognition as opposed to revenue opportunity, which is the good news. So as such, we've implemented some initiatives internally to release some of the bottlenecks, and with a high degree of confidence in our advanced-stage pipeline, we expect stronger performances in the coming quarters.



Despite the slower-than-expected quarter, we did deliver 7% growth in total operating revenue year-on-year and 11% growth in