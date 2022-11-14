Skyfii Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:00PM GMT

Andrew Johnson - Skyfii Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chairman of the Board



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Andrew Johnson. I'm Chairman of Skyfii Limited. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I'm pleased to welcome you to the 2022 Annual General Meeting, the 8th AGM for Skyfii as a listed company.



I'm advised by the Company Secretary that this meeting has been validly convened and that we have a quorum of shareholders present. It is just after 11:00 a.m., so I declare this 2022 Annual General Meeting of Skyfii Limited open. I would like to start by acknowledging my fellow directors who are joining the meeting today. With us are our CEO and Managing Director, Wayne Arthur; Executive Director and COO, John Rankin; and Non-Executive, Kirsty Rankin, Mark Devadason, Bob Alexander and Sue O'Malley. We have a talented and experienced Board that brings a very broad range of complementary skills and governance capability to the company.



I propose to give a brief address on what we, as an organization, have achieved during an extremely challenging year and identify what the