Q2 2023 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Craig Sainsbury -



All right. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to Skyfii's Second Quarter FY '23 Results Call. Craig Sainsbury, Investor Relations with me today. And we have Wayne Arthur, and John Rankin, COO of Skyfii. Wayne and John will give a presentation followed by a Q&A session.



(Operator Instructions) With that, Wayne, I'll hand it across to you.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Great. Thanks, Craig, and good morning, everybody. As Craig mentioned, welcome to the second quarter results for the 2023 financial year. I'm Wayne Arthur, CEO. And with me today is John Rankin, our Chief Operating Officer.



First of all, we are very thrilled to report positive net cash flow in Q2 of FY '23 and also to finish the first half of FY '23 with positive operating cash flows, both well ahead of the guidance that we provided at the beginning of the financial year. The strong momentum is driven by a number of recent contract wins, on-time cash collections and the various cost-saving initiatives as well as the