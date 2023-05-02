Skyfii Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

May 02, 2023 / NTS GMT

Presentation

May 02, 2023 / NTS GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* John Rankin

Skyfii Limited - COO & Executive Director

* Wayne Arthur

Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Craig Sainsbury



=====================

Craig Sainsbury -



Good morning, and welcome to the Skyfii's Third Quarter FY '23 Results Call. I'm Craig Sainsbury, Investor Relations. With me today, Wayne Arthur, CEO; and John Rankin, COO. Wayne will be giving a presentation with John, and followed by Q&A (Operator Instructions). So with that, Wayne, I'll hand it across to you.



Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



Thanks, Craig. Good morning, everybody. Thanks for your time. Welcome to the third quarter results for 2023 financial year. This quarter was one where we continued to grow our footprint with a focus on creating more efficiency