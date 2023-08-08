Q4 2023 Skyfii Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 04:30AM GMT

Wayne Arthur - Skyfii Limited - Co-Founder, CEO, MD & Executive Director



My name is Wayne Arthur, CEO and Co-Founder.



So we have concluded another successful year for the business and are pleased to have concluded the year with positive recurring revenue and ARR growth, positive EBITDA for the second half and having successfully converted a series of long-term contracts with a host of new blue-chip customers.



So we'll kick in to Slide #2. And firstly, just to the results. So the company delivered recurring revenues for Q4 FY '23 of $4.2 million, which was up 10% on the previous corresponding