This year has been a real breakout year for us at BetMakers. We've established ourselves as a global company, which now operates across more than 30 countries across the world. We've almost 500 staff now and working in 11 offices located in eight different countries around the world. So I'd like to acknowledge the entire team across our business for the amazing effort this year.