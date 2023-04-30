Apr 30, 2023 / 11:30PM GMT

Jane Morgan - Jane Morgan Management - IR



So good morning, and thank you for joining the debt makers Technology Group Limited Q3 FY 2023 Results Briefing. I'm Jane Morgan, the Investor Media Relations Manager. The company released the 4C results on a Friday, as well as an investor presentation, which was lodged with the ASX this morning. Today, I'm joined by President and Executive Chairman, Matt Davey; and our CEO, Jake Henson.



And I'll now hand you over to Matt Davey.



Matt Davey - BetMakers Technology Group Ltd. - President & Executive Chairman



Thanks, Jane. And thanks to everyone for showing up today. We appreciate your time and the capital you've put into the company. Today's update is really a short update on our Q3 numbers. We anticipate providing a much more detailed and broader update on the back of our Q4 and full-year results at the end of July and August this year.



So as I joined as Executive Chairman at the end of January this year, we delivered on our Q2 numbers. During our Q2, we enjoyed the largest ever quarterly receipts