Jul 28, 2023 / 06:00AM GMT

Dominic John O'Hanlon - BikeExchange Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Hi, everyone, if you're dialed in, we're going to start 4:00 p.m. So please just bear with us, we'll let some other people in. Thank you. I might just give it another minute, Kathy, can you see anybody else waiting in the lounge?



Kathy Kotsiopoulos - BikeExchange Limited - Global CFO



I'll just have a look. No. At this stage, we'd let everybody in so far.



Dominic John O'Hanlon - BikeExchange Limited - Independent Non-Executive Chair



Excellent. Well, let's get started then, it's 4:00. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you so much for joining us today for the Q4 FY '23 quarterly business update from BikeExchange. We'll just get through the agenda, please. I'd just like to welcome our CEO, Ryan McMillan, who is based in Germany. It's quite early for him this morning. He's also very unwell. So I've asked him to please be on standby. He'll talk through a couple of slides, but if he is unable to do that, I'll jump