Q2 2024 Bikeexchange Ltd Activities Report Call Transcript

Jan 31, 2024 / 05:30AM GMT

Dominic OâHanlon - BikeExchange Ltd - Independent Non-Executive Chairman



Okay. That's good enough. Let's get started. Thank you so much, everyone this afternoon for attending our FY24 Q2 business update for BikeExchange. I'm joined today by BikeExchange's, CEO, Ryan McMillan, based in Germany, but he's currently in Australia and he flown out for these presentations and a couple of other important investor meetings.



And also by Kyle Ferreira, who's our CFO, he joined us about six months ago, Kyle and I've work together very closely in the past prior to BikeExchange and glad to have him on Board. He is doing a fantastic job as CFO, as you'll see from these pack today and from the information that I'm sure he will share with you as we get underway.



So agenda today is, for me to give you a very brief overview of BikeExchange, I assume that most people on this call know the story, that we'll just give a little bit of an overview for anyone who doesn't, I'm going to hand to Ryan, who's going to do a Q2 performance update, and then we'll go to Carl and other wrap at the end.