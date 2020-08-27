Full Year 2020 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, and thank you very much for joining us. We're delighted to present our results from -- for 2020 this year, and with me is Pete Findlay, our CFO; and Paul van Heerwaarden, our CEO. I will be pleased to introduce the presentation and then share the presenting duties with Peter and Paul.



And look, I guess, it has indeed been an astounding year, and the amount of dynamics going on in both the marketplace and even environmentally have been like no other in terms of the issues that we have seen occurring around the business. And I suppose top of mind from that is the impact of COVID-19 and how we're managing COVID-19, both now and looking forward. Of course, there were other significant events