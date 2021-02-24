Half Year 2021 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2021 / 12:01AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Bega Cheese Limited Half Year 2021 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Barry Irvin, Executive Chairman. Please go ahead.



Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and welcome, everyone. Thank you for joining us for this half year results conference call. We are a little late in starting. We just wanted to give the opportunity for as many people as possible to join. So we just delayed the start while that occurred.



So I will step you through the presentation. I have with me Paul van Heerwaarden and Pete Findlay, who will also share in presentation duties today. So we will step you through each page of the presentation to try and make this as constructive as possible and of course, be very happy to answer questions at the end of the presentation.



And so if I go to the key messages page, which is Page 2 of the presentation, I guess from our perspective and the organization's perspective, we're very pleased with