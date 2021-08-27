Full Year 2021 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 27, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and hi, everyone. Very nice to join you today, and thank you for taking the time to join this results conference for our 2021 financial year. It was certainly a very busy year for the company and one with plenty of opportunities and plenty of challenges, and I'm delighted to present the results that we've achieved to you today. And for those that are following on the slide presentation that's been previously released, I will let you know when I'm moving to each slide.



I think -- so I suppose the key message is -- from this year is that it has been a very strong financial performance by the company in the context of challenging and changing markets and a major acquisition. Revenue of $2.07 billion, inclusive of 5 months of Lion Dairy & Drinks, is