Full Year 2022 Bega Cheese Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Barry Irvin - Bega Cheese Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, and hello, everyone. I'm very pleased to be presenting you the results Bega achieved for the FY 2022 year. And what a year it's been really. I think a year of extraordinary volatility in our people, and we're very pleased to be able to present these results to you and particularly pleased with the achievements that the company have made over the past year. For those of you following the results presentation, I will guide you to the pages as we go through. But I guess, our key messages, which are on -- is on Page 3 are important. We are pleased to present what we would describe as a solid financial performance in what was a very challenging environment, which we'll talk about a little more in the body of the presentation.



It is the first time the