South Korea Bank Stocks Surge, Eyeing Best Quarter in Over 6 Years

Author's Avatar

Bank stocks in South Korea are on the verge of marking their most impressive quarter in over six years, buoyed by investor confidence in the government's commitment to corporate reforms. The Korea KRX Banks Index, which tracks 10 financial stocks across the benchmark Kospi and the smaller Kosdaq indexes, has seen a 19% increase this quarter, outperforming the Kospi's 3.4% rise in the same timeframe.

Investors are rallying around bank shares, spurred by anticipation that the government's "Corporate Value-up" initiative will enhance shareholder returns. The Korea Exchange announced that the details of this program, aimed at boosting valuations through improved management governance, are set to be finalized in May.

According to Seol Yongjin, an analyst at SK Securities Co., the banking sector's first-quarter earnings are expected to reflect provisions and losses related to equity-linked securities (ELS). The sector's future performance will hinge on the successful implementation of the "Value-up" program. Despite the recent rally, some investors, including BNP Paribas, have started to lock in profits by selling their shares in block trades.

Additionally, the banking sector is bracing for the impact of a scandal involving China-linked notes, which is anticipated to affect bank profits negatively.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.