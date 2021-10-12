Oct 12, 2021 / 12:00AM GMT

Rob Millner - BKI Investment Company Limited - Non-Executive Director and Chairman



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Rob Millner, and I am Chairman of BKI. I would like to welcome you to the 18th Annual General Meeting of BKI Investment Company Limited.



The health and safety of our shareholders and our staff is of great importance to us. That is why, in light of the ongoing health risks created by COVIDâ19, we have decided to once again hold the AGM in a virtual format. So thank you all today for your understanding, cooperation, and for joining us via this webcast.



It is now 11:00 AM, and I have been advised that a quorum is present, so I now declare the 2021 Annual General Meeting of BKI Investment Company Limited open.



I will now explain today's running order. I will make a few remarks about the results of the 2021 financial year. Then Tom Millner from Contact, BKI's Investment Manager, will present the Investment Report. We will then have questions.



Shareholders may submit questions about each item of business using the online platform at any time