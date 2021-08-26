Full Year 2021 Blue Label Telecoms Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 26, 2021 / NTS GMT

Brett Marlon Levy - Blue Label Telecoms Limited - Co-Founder, Joint CEO & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everybody, and welcome to Blue Label's Audited Annual Results Presentation for the year ended 31st of May 2021. I'd like to thank everybody for joining the call and a special welcome to our Chair, Mr. Larry Nestadt; our fellow Board colleagues; my brother and Co-CEO, Mark Levy; as well as our shareholders and employees of Blue Label.



Just before I begin with the highlights and our key performances for the year, I'd like to talk briefly to Blue Label's theme of the year, resilience. And I'd like to pay tribute specifically to the resilience of our people for their magnificent efforts over what has, of course, been a very tough year.



Over the past year, our back-to-basics focus has served us well. We identified the areas in geographies that we specialize in and focused on finding ways to maximize those opportunities even further. This will continue to be our approach in the short and medium term to add value to customers and suppliers while becoming more efficient at what we do.