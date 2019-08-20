Aug 20, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Beacon Lighting Group financial 2019 results presentation for the 53 weeks ended June 2019. (Operator Instructions)
For opening remarks, I would like to turn the conference over to Beacon Lighting Group Chairman, Mr. Ian Robinson. Go ahead please, Ian.
Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman
Thank you very much, Lisa. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. As the Chief Executive Chairman of the company, I'd like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group results presentation. With me today on the teleconference is our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs. This morning, we will be discussing our results for the financial year 2019, ending on the 30th of June 2019. We'll be talking to the results presentation that was filed this morning on the ASX and on our corporate website. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes, followed by time for questions.
In a year that has been the most challenging for the business for some
Aug 20, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT
