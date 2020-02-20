Feb 20, 2020 / 12:01AM GMT

Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much, Claire. Good morning all. As the Executive Chairman of the company, I'd like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group results presentation. Today, the teleconference now is with our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs.



This morning, we'll be discussing the results for the first half of the financial year 2020 ending the 29th of December 2019. The results presentation was filed this morning on the ASX and on our corporate website. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes, followed by time for questions.



Last year saw the business grow modestly in a relatively difficult trading conditions, and