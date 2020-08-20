Aug 20, 2020 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Lisa. Good morning, shareholders. As the Executive Chairman of the company, I would like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group results presentation for the financial year 2020. With me today on the teleconference is our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs.



This morning, we'll be discussing the results of the 2020 year. The results were filed this morning on the ASX and on our corporate website. The presentation will take approximately 30 minutes, followed by time for questions.



In what was a very turbulent year for many retailers and businesses around the world, I would like to express our appreciation to our team and our