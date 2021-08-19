Aug 19, 2021 / 01:00AM GMT

Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you, Erica, and good morning, shareholders. My name is Ian Robinson, and as the Executive Chairman of the company, I'd like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group's results presentation for the year ending the 27th of June 2021. With me today on the teleconference is the Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David Speirs.



It's been a year of ups and downs and plenty of uncertainty. However, thanks to our retail customers' continued support as they look for new ways to create a safe haven in their homes and to our trade customers, who we have partnered to deliver great service to their clients, we're able to deliver an outstanding year.



Our appreciation