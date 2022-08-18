Aug 18, 2022 / 01:00AM GMT

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Beacon Lighting Group results presentation for the period ended 26th of June 2022.



Ian Robinson - Beacon Lighting Group Limited - Executive Chairman



Thank you very much. Apologies to everyone. I think we've all experienced issues with COVID over the last 12 months, and this is just another one that continues to throw spanner in the works. Things that should happen just don't seem to happen the way they used to.



Anyway, we've got some pretty exciting results, and we'll go through those shortly. So I'm Ian Robinson, the Executive Chairman of the company. I'd like to welcome you to the Beacon Lighting Group results presentation for the financial year ending the 26th of June 2022.



With me today on the teleconference is our Chief Executive Officer, Glen Robinson; and our Chief Financial Officer, David